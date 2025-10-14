Liquor policy challenged in HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice N V Shravan Kumar on Monday adjudicated the writ filed by Gaddam Mallaiah of West Marredpally challenging the “liquor policy 2025-27” framed by the Prohibition and Excise Commissioner prescribing exorbitant “Non-Refundable Application Fee” of Rs. 3 lakh per application along with the EMD, which is refundable. The petitioner contended that the government has not provided any monetary concessions in fee to Gouds, SCs and STs.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel sought stay on GO 93 dated August 14 framing the policy. He informed the court that the government has estimated liquor consumption for 2024-25 at Rs.40,000 crore.

The notification for allotment of retail liquor shops was issued on September 26. The draw of lots will be done on October 23. The shops will commence business from December 1 this year.

The counsel told the Judge that the government action in enhancing the fee was exorbitant. The lower middle classes will not be able to pay the amount. Ultimately, financially stable people will get shops.

Justice Kumar, while hearing the counsel, stated that the petition was filed at a “premature” stage. If the petitioner was not interested or if he cannot participate, then don’t participate in the auction. Nobody encourages consumption of alcohol. Saying so he adjourned the writ for further hearing, directing the GP (excise) to get instructions from the government on the issue.