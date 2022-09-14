  • Menu
Loan recovery agents thrashed at Charminar

Highlights

Two loan recovery agents of a bank were attacked at Charminar when they went to the house of a defaulter on Tuesday night.

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two loan recovery agents of a bank were attacked at Charminar when they went to the house of a defaulter on Tuesday night.

The men identified as Bharat Kumar and Raju, went to a house near the Charminar bus-stand late on Tuesday evening. The man reportedly did not clear his credit card loan and they had gone to demand the amount from him.

An argument ensued following which the local people intervened and thrashed the recovery agents who fled the spot.

Later they approached the police who booked a case and took a few persons into custody.

