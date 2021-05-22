Lockdown laxity irks CM KCR

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday expressed unhappiness over lockdown not being strictly implemented in some districts where the number of corona positive cases was high. Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Vikarabad and Warangal (Rural) districts reported a surge in corona cases even after the lockdown was imposed on May 12.

The Chief Minister, who was on Warangal tour, held one-to-one video conference with the District Collectors and reviewed the measures taken to bring down the corona cases. Officials said that "KCR was serious on the Collectors for increase in the cases in Covid-hit districts despite the lockdown was in force. The CM wanted the officials to implement the lockdown restrictions strictly".

KCR suggested to the officials to implement the lockdown in true spirit. He said in villages, Sarpanches and other public representatives are implementing the lockdown voluntarily and in the urban areas and cities, it should be implemented more effectively. The CM wanted the officials concerned to focus on this. He wanted stringent measures should be taken so that no one except the pass holders would be seen on the roads after 10 am.

The CM also enquired about the supply of medicines and oxygen in the districts. He wanted the implementation of the second household Fever Survey as an extension of the first survey. He instructed the Collectors to take special care about sanitation in the hospitals. He also instructed the GHMC Commissioner and Collectors to ensure that the garbage at the Corona hospitals should be cleared at regular intervals.