Lockdown possible with the support of people: SP Mrs Sindhu Sharma

Jagitial: District SP Mrs Sindhu Sharma said that the lock down will be implemented in the district as an armory and all the people were cooperative towards this decision of the government.

Implementation of the lockdown in jagityala town was inspected by Additional SP K Suresh Kumar, SP Sindhu Sharma, who came to supervise the situation in the town.

On the occasion, the SP said that steps are being taken to enforce the lockdown with armed police reinforcements in all areas across the district.

She said the seized vehicles would be handed over after the lockdown. The SP informed around 5537 cases had been registered under the Disaster Management Act for violating the lock-down rules and 4038 cases had been registered against those who did not wear masks properly.

All the people exercised self-control and asked the police to cooperate with them. District SP Sindhu Sharma, K Suresh Kumar, DSP Pratap Reddy, town inspector Jayesh Reddy took part in the inspection.