Long arm of the law: Cops arrest man accused of raping minor after 2 yrs

Hyderabad: The Balanagar police have arrested a 25-year-old man in a POCSO case using CDR (Call Detail Record) analysis. He befriended a minor claiming to be in love, took her to Visakhapatnam and had sexual intercourse with her.

The police arrested Robinson D-Cornel, who runs catering business. According to the police, the girl – during her summer holidays in April 2023 when she was 11 years old and completed Class V – met the accused of Vinayak Nagar, Balanagar. According to K Suresh Kumar, DCP Balanagar, he engaged her in casual conversations while she was playing outside, gradually gaining her trust. Over time, Robinson began complimenting her and discussing plans to go out together. He used a neighbour to pass messages and facilitate phone calls between them. Manipulating the victim, he convinced her to elope, suggesting they take money from her home to enjoy holidays.

The DCP said on May 22, 2023 at 8 pm, Robinson visited the victim and instructed her to leave home at 1 am with cash, clothes and her mother’s phone. Following his directions, she packed her school bag, took Rs 30,000 from her mother’s box, and left. At 2 am he messaged luring her out, took her to Secunderabad station, where they boarded a train to Visakhapatnam.

“In Visakhapatnam, Robinson took her to an acquaintance’s house, where an unidentified elder man was present. For two days, he confined and raped her twice, causing injuries and bleeding,” Kumar said. On May 29, they returned to Secunderabad by train. At station, he asked her to wait while he fetched water, but he fled. She borrowed a stranger’s phone and called her father, who immediately rescued her and later reported the incident to the police.

Through meticulous CDR analysis of the accused’s family after two years of efforts, the police tracked down the suspect. On Wednesday at 8 pm, he was apprehended while visiting his grandmother at a hospital in Secunderabad.