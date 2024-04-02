Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney takes over as commandant of MCEME

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Vishisht Seva Medal, took over as the Commandant of Military College of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad and 75th Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME on Monday. The General Officer is a first generation army officer and the son of a Professor, who taught at Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar.

Prior to taking command, General Varshney paid homage to the brave souls at the EME War Memorial at 1 EME Centre Secunderabad. Before assuming the charge of MCEME, he was commandant of EME School at Vadodara. Gen Varshney is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA). He attended the prestigious Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Higher Command course at Army War College & Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

He commanded a workshop in Srinagar during Kargil War, a battalion in deserts of Rajasthan, been responsible for sustenance of all weapon platforms in a Corps deployed on LC in J&K and a Managing Director & Commandant of a Base Repair Facility for Armoured Fighting Vehicles. He also had a tri services tenure as Brigadier in charge of Space Based Technical Intelligence in DIA and a stint at Army War College. He was also CEO Group HQ of all Army Base Repair Facilities as Commander Base Workshop Group and also headed the Equipment Sustenance Vertical at Army HQ as Additional Director General EME.

In addition to his military qualifications, Gen Varshney holds five Masters degrees in diverse fields – Technology, Business Administration, Defence Studies, Social Sciences & Strategic Management. (NSS)