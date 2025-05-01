Live
Madan Mohan Appointed as Principal of Government Science Degree College
Highlights
Madan Mohan officially assumed charge as the new Principal of the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool on Thursday. He informed that he received the appointment orders from the Commissioner on Wednesday.
On this occasion, Principal Madan Mohan expressed his gratitude for being entrusted with the responsibility and assured that he would extend all possible support and cooperation to the college and students. He pledged to strive continuously for the development of the institution.
Later, the faculty members of the college felicitated the newly appointed Principal Madan Mohan with a bouquet and a shawl in a grand manner.
