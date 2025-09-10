Madhira to be developed as model constituency: Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving living standards through rural infrastructure and welfare programmes. On Tuesday, the Deputy CM laid foundation stones for several developmental works in Errupalem Mandal of Madhira constituency, setting the stage for long-term, sustainable growth.

Addressing gatherings at multiple locations, Bhatti said the People’s Government led by the Congress party is working with a clear vision to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

“Our goal is to transform Madhira into a model constituency for the entire state, with planned development that meets the needs of the next 50 years,” he said. As part of the day-long tour, the Deputy CM launched various projects, including internal CC roads in SC colonies at Errupalem HQ (Rs 45 lakh), Pedda Gopavaram (Rs 85 lakh), Buchchireddypalem (Rs 40 lakh), Banigandlapadu (Rs 1.75 crore), and Ayyavarigudem (Rs 55 lakh); and anganwadi building construction in Pedda Gopavaram and Bhimavaram, each at a cost of Rs 12 lakh.

He assured that the government will bring modern infrastructure to every village, echoing the party’s pre-election promises. “Every initiative is aimed at ensuring inclusive development, and we are expediting projects based on local needs,” Bhatti added. The Deputy CM was given a rousing reception in each village, with locals showering flowers, performing traditional rituals, and expressing gratitude for the government’s efforts.

Later in the day, Bhatti, accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, held a review meeting with officials from multiple departments.

He assessed the progress of ongoing works and directed the acceleration of pending infrastructure and welfare schemes.