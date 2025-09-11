Maha against lifting Godavari waters from Tummidihatti at 152m: Vinod

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that Maharashtra will not agree to lift Godavari waters from Tummidihatti at a height of 152 meters.

The BRS leader recalled that at a time there were Congress governments in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, they could not reach agreement at a height of 152meters. Devendra Fadnavis who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will not agree to it at all, he said.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Vinod Kumar said that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said a good thing in the review held at JalaSoudha that repairs would be taken up at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages after the end of rainy season. “We have been saying from the beginning that there should be no delay in repairs. Only Medigadda barrage needs repairs, Annaram and Sundilla may not need them. If there is one, there will be no problem. Even at Tummidihatti, water has to be lifted as water transfer by gravity was not possible. Lifts are required at two places to lift water from Tummidihatti,” said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader said that as per the NDSA Act, the owner is responsible for whatever happens to the projects. The commission report was discussed in the Assembly. We said that only three pillars of Medigadda collapsed, what happened to Sundilla? It would be very good if water was brought from Tummidihatti to Yellampally. If water is to be brought from Tummidihatti to Yellampally, a lift will have to be taken up. The CM Revanth Reddy says there is no need to have a lift. The project at a height of 152 meters near Tummidihatti is impossible,” said Vinod Kumar.