Mahabubnagar: Collector S Venkat Rao inspects construction works at MLA's camp office

Mahabubnagar: Collector S Venkat Rao has directed the concerned engineering department officials to speed up the construction works of the MLA's camp office in the district.

While inspecting the site of the MLA camp office in the district headquarters on Saturday, the district collector observed that there are many other works like erection of electrification, setting up of tiles and painting of walls which are still pending.

"As the government had allocated adequate funds for the construction of MLA camp office, we have directed the officials to complete the pending works and hand it over to the government, so that the MLAs can carry on their official duties from their new camp offices," said the collector.

Municipal Commissioner of Mahabubnagar Surendar and other concerned officials from the engineering department accompanied the collector during the inspection.