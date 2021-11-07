Mahabubnagar: Illegal sand mining creates furore

Mahabubnagar: The Sand mafia in Madanapur mandal of Devarkadra constituency in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district has once again raised its hood and has started doing illegal sand mining which is going rampant unabated. The mining and revenue and police department officials who are supposed to put a stop to this illegal mining are turning a blind eye.

According to Diddi Praveen Kumar, President of Nenu Saitam NGO, which is fighting against the illegal sand mining in Kottakota, Madanapur and other parts of the district, it is learnt that the revenue officials and police officials are fearing to take action against the sand mafia, because Industries Minister KTR's gun men's name is doing rounds. "Inspite of several complaints to the revenue and police officials, no action was taken against the sand mafia. The sand mafia is running 100s of tippers and Bharat Benz vehicles and tractors all through the night from 10 pm onwards to dawn 6 am. Heavy machinery like Hitachies and JCBs are employed to dig the sand from the Ukachettu Vagu on the outskirts of Ramanathapuram and Govindahalli villages," informed Diddi Praveen Kumar.

It is learnt that a prominent business man from Mandanapur village who had wed his daughter to KTR's gun men is playing key role in this illegal sand mining business. A police official who did not want to reveal his name said that the police and revenue department in Madanapur mandal are being pressurized by KTR's gunmen and the local political leaders to not to take any action against the illegal sand mining in the area. Every day JCBs and Hitachies are digging sand and shifting the same to a nearby dump yard with 100s of tippers. From there on 100s of Bharat Benz tippers and tractors are transporting the sand to Hyderabad and local markets and selling it in the black earning crores of rupees from the illegal mining.

Allegations are also ripe that the sand mafia had paid kickbacks to the police, revenue and mining department officials, due to which despite many complaints and constant alerts by the locals no one is taking interest to visit the area. "I have been complaining with the Tahsildar of Madanapur mandal about the illegal mining for several times, but to my surprise the officials says it is not his duty to check the illegal sand mining. When we filed complaint with the police, the police are turning a blind eye. It is clearly visible that the political pressure and kickbacks from the sand mafia, the local officials who are supposed to protect the precious natural resources of the public, are allowing it to get looted by a few. The officials are derelicting duties and farmers like us are facing lot of problems as the sand mafia is running hundreds of tippers all night and creating nuisance near by our farmlands causing inconvenience," alleged a farmer Damodar Reddy.

Many people are also complaining that with sand mafia resorting to illegal sand mining, sand is easily available in the black market, and if anyone want to get sand through the government's online portal, they never get a chance it book the sand as the portal is already high jacked by a few leaving no scope for the common man to book the sand online. With this they are forced to buy the sand from the black market. "In a way, the government is encouraging black marketing of sand. The common man who wants to construct house are shelling out excess money to buy the sand. It is high time necessary action be taken at the earliest to stop illegal sand mining and the government must facilitate easy availability of sand without creating any hurdles, only then the illegal sand mining will be stopped," said Shankar Nayak, a mason from Jadcherla.