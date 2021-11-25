Mahabubnagar: New municipalities fetch good ranks under Swachh Survekshan

Mahabubnagar: The newly formed municipalities across erstwhile Mahabubangar district have excelled well with good ranks when compared to those of the older municipalities, under the recently released survey results of Swachh Survekshan programme-2021, conducted by the Central government.



Across entire Palamuru region there are a total of 19 municipalities of them 6 municipalities which are newly formed have exhibited good development with regard to keeping the roads and drains clean and neat. At the same time with the municipal authorities regularly collecting the garbage from the households and dumping them at the garbage yards and the same is regularly segregated, recycled and reused as compost manure in the agriculture fields after decomposition.

The newly formed municipalities of Kosgi and Amarchinta from Palamuru region which contested under the 25,000 population category at zonal level among the southern states of India and could meet all conditions and required factors as per the Swatch Survekshan programme has bagged ranks 45 and 48 at zonal level.

As per the Swachata survey programme, the municipalities were divided into different categories based on their population.

From the erstwhile Mahabubangar district, district headquarter Mahabubnagar municipality was selected under the 1-10 lakh population category and bagged 189th rank and secured just 12 points better than its previous rank of 200 at National level.

"The Swachh Survekshan is done by a mobile application wherein the citizens are asked to download it and need to answer the questions. In my opinion those municipalities which have bagged good points there is a wide awareness among the public and at the same time the newly emerged municipalities have adopted all the new aspects a municipality should abide and the authorities are also implementing it strictly. We are happy that Mahabubnagar being a very big municipality has gained 12 points better and enhanced its rank. We are striving hard with regarding to keeping the roads, drains clean and at the same time the household garbage is also regularly collected and dumped at the garbage yards. However there needs to be more improvements with regard to garbage recycling and segregation at the household level at the garbage dump yard level and I am hopeful that things will definitely improve in the coming days from Mahabubnagar municipality," observed D Pradeep Kumar, municipal commissioner Mahabubangar.

The small municipalities of Jadcherla, Atmakur, Kosgi, Amarchinta and Pebbair bagged good ranks below 25-50 thousand population categories. Among them Atmakur municipality bagged 17th rank, while Jadcherla fared well with 31st rank.

"Jadcherla has been formed as a municipality just a year ago. We are regularly conducting the household garbage twice a day and the segregation process is done at the dump yards. The plastic, organic and non organic waste is segregated and accordingly recycled for better usage. However, there is more awareness needed to be spread among the general public with regard to segregation of organic and nor organic at the household level. If this is implemented then it will further improve our ranks," said Sunita, municipal commissioner of Jadcherla.

The worst performing municipality among all in the Palamuru region is Kottkota municipality. This municipality got the rank of 526 under swatch Survekshan. Among the older municipalities under the 50-1 lakh category population Gadwal municipality which fared good rank last year with 38 has now slid downwards to 58, however the Narayanpet municipality which was listed at 200th rank last year fared well with 42nd rank under the 25-50 thousand population. The Wanparthy municipality which contested under 50-1 lakh category also slid more than 60 points and bagged 111th rank in the zonal level.