Mahabubnagar registers 100% vaccination of first dose

District Collector S Venkat Rao speaking at a video conference from Mahabubnagar Collectorate on Tuesday
District Collector S Venkat Rao speaking at a video conference from Mahabubnagar Collectorate on Tuesday

Highlights

District Collector Venkat Rao directs health workers to focus on administering 2nd dose

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao appreciated the district officials of all departments, particularly those of health department and local health workers in villages for achieving the mammoth target of 100 per cent vaccination of first dose to all the eligible in the district.

After vaccinating more than 38 lakh population within a short span of few months, the Collector instructed the authorities to now focus on administering second dose vaccine to all those, who took first dose.

Speaking in a video conference, the Collector instructed all the mandal-level authorities to complete administering second dose vaccine to the public. He noted that there are less chances of getting infected with Omicron, the new variant of Covid, if people takes second dose of vaccination and urged that each and every person must take second dose on priority and stay safe and let others also safe.

Collector Venkat Rao advised the officials not to lower the guard and instructed the authorities concerned to go ahead with the same spirit and complete second dose vaccination targets in the next one week time.

