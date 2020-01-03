Trending :
Maharashtra police take Nowhera Shaikh into custody

Maharashtra police take Nowhera Shaikh into custody
The Maharashtra police on Thursday took Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik into their custody in connection with a case registered against...

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra police on Thursday took Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik into their custody in connection with a case registered against her in Mumbai. After receiving relevant documents from the cops the Chanchalguda Women's Prison officials were handed over her to them on Thursday evening. According to officials, eight cases were registered against her in Maharashtra earlier apart from several other cases booked against her all over the country.

