Mahbubnagar: AITUC protest on Jan 8 seeking equal pay for equal work

Mahbubnagar: The members of All India Trade Union Congress have taken a dig at the State and the Central governments for exploiting the labourers in the State and the country and not paying them salaries as stipulated by the Supreme Court.



Speaking at a programme organised in Mahbubnagar, AITUC district secretary Kondanna said that both the TRS and the BJP governments have adopted anti-people' policies and going against the labourers and their rights. He said that the AITUC was planning to conduct a country-wide labour strike on January 8 protest against the wrong policies of the State and the Central governments.

He said the Modi government has miserably failed in fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to 2 crore youth in the last six years of its rule. He also lamented that the Prime Minister had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each Jandhan Yojana programme into the bank accounts of the poor, but had done nothing. The poor farmers, youth and labourers all have been exploited by both the governments and are paid meagre salaries.

"The AITUC is planning a country-wide labour strike on January 8 demanding equal pay for equal work and to fight for the rights of labourers. The TRS government has acted as a dictator government and troubled the RTC workers bringing them onto the roads and became responsible for the deaths of 32 RTC workers. This kind of attitude of the State government clearly shows it is against the labourers and their rights. What happened to the KCR's promise of merging all the outsourcing workers into the government?. Even the electricity workers are still fighting for their rights. The Central government has also amended the Labour Act to favour the corporate and private sectors. In view of this, we have decided to go on a one day strike to demand our rights and protest against the anti-labour policies of the State and the Central governments," said Kondanna.