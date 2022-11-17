Mahbubnagar being transformed into star city in Telangana, Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Stressing that the district is fast transforming into one of the top leading star cities in Telangana, Minister for Excise, Tourism, Sports and Culture Srinivas Goud said that very soon the government is going to spend another Rs 150 crore and develop various facilities and amenities for the people in the district in the coming one and half years.

Adding further, Minister Goud said that already the government has spent Rs 48 crore on various facilities and amenities like construction of a Tank Bund with fist of its kind suspension bridge, Island beautification in the middle of Mahbubnagar district.

Apart from providing basic facilities and infrastructure like roads, drains, parks and improving healthcare and developing various recreational facilities like KCR Eco Park in the coming days many more such facilities will come up and Mahbubnagar will witness a complete face change and emerge as one among cities of India, observed the Minister, while inspecting the second flyover bridge on NH167 near Appanpally village on Thursday.

The Minister informed that they have already developed a master plan for Mahbubnagar town and initiatives are being taken to ensure equal development of the city on the four sides of the city and soon the district will be transformed into the largest urban development authority after Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, the Minister took part as the chief guest at the Municipal Council General Body Assembly held in Mahbubnagar Municipality. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Mahbubnagar has been slowly coming out form the past vagaries of lack of water, power cuts, no proper roads, no drains and pathetic condition of municipality. However, after formation of new State of Telangana, each and every problem is being resolved in a phased manner and today Mahbubnagar is being transformed into a big city similar to Hyderabad.

The Minister informed that proposals have been sent for the development of schools at a cost of Rs500 crore in the district. Along with the existing market, the construction of an integrated market has been undertaken at R&B and is expected to be completed in three months, he said. The Minister directed the authorities to complete the Kalabharathi, slaughter house and Appannapalli second railway bridges as soon as possible.