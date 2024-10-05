Mahender Reddy defends farmhouse legality amid buffer zone allegations

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the allegations by BRS leaders KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and P Sabita Indra Reddy that his plot was in the buffer zone, former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy asserted on Friday that his farmhouse was not illegal; claiming officials have given a report it is as per rules. Talking to reporters in the wake of allegations of his farmhouse being illegal and being in a buffer zone, Reddy said the farmhouse was as per rules. “If my farmhouse is illegal, I will demolish it myself. My farmhouse was built 20 years ago. KTR, Harish Rao, and Sabita Indra Reddy should produce evidence if they have. Let's demolish together with evidence.

My farmhouse is neither in the buffer zone nor in FTL. I have built it only after seeing rules,” he stated. The Congress leader said GO 111 was not within the jurisdiction of the State, but under the Supreme Court. “We have conducted a survey on my farmhouse with authorities. I have not received any notice from authorities till now. I don't know whether KTR Janwada farmhouse is as per norms or not’. “The farmhouses of Sabita Indra Reddy and Srinivas Reddy are next to each other. Don’t know whether they are illegal or not,” he said, claiming they had taken up construction with the gram panchayat permission. If gram panchayat permission is not valid, it applies to everyone, Reddy added.