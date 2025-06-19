Major fire incidents averted in Hyd’bad, K’nagar

Hyderabad: Two potentially devastating fire incidents in the early hours on Wednesday were swiftly contained due to the prompt and coordinated efforts of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System Dial-112, operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC), Banjara Hills. The incidents occurred in Hyderabad at 3:30 am and another in Karimnagar at 3:51 am.

The first incident took place at Hill Top Towers, Midhila Nagar, Bachupally, Hyderabad, while the second occurred at Mathrusree Homeocare, near Geeta Bhavan, Karimnagar. According to officials, in both cases, an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner unit triggered the fire. Residents immediately called the emergency number Dial-112, which integrates key emergency services—including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women’s Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077)—triggering a prompt multi agency response.

Upon receiving the alerts, the TGERSS team coordinated with local police stations, Bachupally Police Station and Karimnagar II Town Police Station, and their respective Fire Departments. Emergency teams arrived within minutes. In the incident in Bachupally, a person, panicked by the fire, jumped from the second floor, sustained injuries, and was quickly transported to hospital.

All other residents were safely evacuated. In Karimnagar, no injuries were reported, and all occupants were evacuated safely.

The professional and prompt action taken by all emergency services exemplifies the critical role played by Dial-112 in responding to crises. The effectiveness of this integrated response system was once again demonstrated, ensuring public safety and preventing what could have been a tragic incident. Following recent fire hazards caused by AC short circuits, the Director of TGiCCC advised citizens to maintain air conditioners, geysers, and other electronic appliances properly, and to avoid overloading electrical circuits.

The Telangana Police commended the bravery and efficiency of the responding teams and urged citizens to utilise Dial-112 services without hesitation during any emergency. A timely call to Dial-112, they stressed, can save lives and property.