Major Phase in Old City Metro Land Acquisition, Cheques to Be Distributed

The Old City Metro project has reached a significant milestone with the distribution of compensation cheques to property owners affected by the land acquisition.

Hyderabad : The Old City Metro project has reached a significant milestone with the distribution of compensation cheques to property owners affected by the land acquisition. The cheques will be handed over on Monday to property owners along the MG Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta metro corridor route.

Authorities have so far identified 1,100 affected properties in the area. Among these, 169 property owners have already submitted their required documents, and over 40 properties have completed the verification process. The government has approved compensation of ₹81,000 per square yard for the affected properties.

The distribution event will see the participation of Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who will personally hand over the cheques. The initiative marks a significant step forward in the much-anticipated metro expansion project, which is expected to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the Old City.

This development has been welcomed by many locals, while others await the resolution of pending compensation claims. Further updates on the project are expected in the coming weeks.

