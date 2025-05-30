Make arrangements to organise State Formation Day grandly: DC

Khanapur: Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has instructed officials to complete all arrangements to organise the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations to be held on June 2 in a grand manner.

She held a meeting with officials of the relevant departments at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The Collector said that arrangements should be made to invite public representatives and dignitaries for the celebrations. The venue should be decorated with flowers and seating facilities should be provided as per the protocol rules. She suggested that cultural programmes should be organised by students to reflect the cultural traditions of Telangana. She suggested that shamianas, drinking water, snacks and fruit supplies should be made available continuously so that the people coming to the celebrations do not face any inconvenience. Cleanliness should be maintained in the surroundings and that the Police and Fire department personnel should be alert.

The Collector added that the Medical department should set up a health camp with emergency medicines. She ordered that special arrangements should be made to provide sanction documents to the beneficiaries of various government schemes including Rajiv Yuva Vikasam. The Collector suggested that the officials should work in coordination and make efforts to organise the State Formation Day celebrations successfully.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, DRO Ratna Kalyani, district officials and others participated in this meeting.