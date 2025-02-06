Malas protest against SC classification

Asifabad: Protesting against SC classification, Mala Sangham leaders held Rasta Roko at Wankidi mandal on Wednesday. Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha, Ambedkar Sangam and Siddhartha Yuvajana Sangha were furious that CM Revanth Reddy had done extreme injustice to the Malas by organising the SC classification like nowhere else in the country, and that the Congress party government had given unilateral justice to the Madigalas. They staged a sit-in on the National Highway and raised slogans against the Central and State governments. A petition was handed over to the statue of Ambedkar seeking justice.

Several leaders of Dalit communities said that the BJP and Congress leaders have done injustice to the Malas. The community leaders have called on Malala to show their strength in the upcoming local elections against the injustice. They said that they will continue the struggle until justice is done for the Malas and they have no objection if the classification of reservations is done according to the Constitution.

It was alleged that the commission set up for the SC classification was biased against them.