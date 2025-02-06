Live
- Samsung, Naver executives to attend AI Action Summit in Paris next week
- RBI’s actions beyond a 25bps rate cut will be more watched: Report
- Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found
- RG Kar financial case: Sandip Ghosh moves division bench of Calcutta HC
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
Just In
Malas protest against SC classification
Protesting against SC classification, Mala Sangham leaders held Rasta Roko at Wankidi mandal on Wednesday. Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha, Ambedkar Sangam and Siddhartha Yuvajana Sangha were furious that CM Revanth Reddy
Asifabad: Protesting against SC classification, Mala Sangham leaders held Rasta Roko at Wankidi mandal on Wednesday. Bharatiya Buddhist Mahasabha, Ambedkar Sangam and Siddhartha Yuvajana Sangha were furious that CM Revanth Reddy had done extreme injustice to the Malas by organising the SC classification like nowhere else in the country, and that the Congress party government had given unilateral justice to the Madigalas. They staged a sit-in on the National Highway and raised slogans against the Central and State governments. A petition was handed over to the statue of Ambedkar seeking justice.
Several leaders of Dalit communities said that the BJP and Congress leaders have done injustice to the Malas. The community leaders have called on Malala to show their strength in the upcoming local elections against the injustice. They said that they will continue the struggle until justice is done for the Malas and they have no objection if the classification of reservations is done according to the Constitution.
It was alleged that the commission set up for the SC classification was biased against them.