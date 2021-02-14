Mallu maligns TRS for betraying farmers on agri laws

Jagtial : Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lashed out at the TRS government by accusing it of betraying farmers by supporting the controversial farm laws of Centre, and added that the Congress party would fight until farmers get justice.

Addressing the farmers at a meeting held in Jagtial district on Saturday, Mallu alleged that the SC, ST sub-plan, which was brought during the Congress regime, was not being implemented properly for the last four years in the State. He demanded Welfare Minister Koppula Eswhar to inform how much money the TRS government had spent every year for the people of SC and ST communities.

"Before going to elections, the TRS party made a promise that it would give 3 acres of land to Dalits. But, it did not keep the promise till date. Instead, the TRS government is taking away the lands given to Dalits by the Congress government for the construction of Rythu Vedikas, which is sheer injustice," he criticised. Former MP Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that fearing that their corrupt practices in various projects would be exposed by the Central government, CM K Chandrashekar Rao went to Delhi and by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party was supporting the new agriculture bills. MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu attended the meeting.