Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Man beaten up in public for harassing woman in Kamareddy

Man beaten up in public for harassing woman in Kamareddy
Highlights

A man was beaten up in public for harassing a woman here at Banswada of Kamareddy district.

A man was beaten up in public for harassing a woman here at Banswada of Kamareddy district.

Getting into details, the man, a native of Bairapur of Birkur mandal has been harassing a woman for some time. Fed up with him, the woman told her parents who sought the help of their relatives and decided to teach a lesson for the miscreant.

According to the plan, the woman asked him to meet her near Ambedkar crossroads in Banswada. When he arrived at the place, the family of the woman thrashed him black and blue. However, the miscreant escaped from them and fled away.

Meanwhile, the woman's family lodged a complaint against the accused. A case was registered by the police and are investigating.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Post-CAA, Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees On The Cards, Says Jitendra Singh4 Jan 2020 6:19 AM GMT

Post-CAA, Move To Deport Rohingya Refugees On The Cards, Says Jitendra Singh

Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir
Dreaded Lashkar Terrorist Arrested In Kashmir
Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures
Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover reopened with safety measures
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to tackle bushfire crisis
In never-before act, Australia calls up military reserves to...
Innovate to excel: PM Modi
Innovate to excel: PM Modi


Top