Man beaten up in public for harassing woman in Kamareddy

A man was beaten up in public for harassing a woman here at Banswada of Kamareddy district.

Getting into details, the man, a native of Bairapur of Birkur mandal has been harassing a woman for some time. Fed up with him, the woman told her parents who sought the help of their relatives and decided to teach a lesson for the miscreant.

According to the plan, the woman asked him to meet her near Ambedkar crossroads in Banswada. When he arrived at the place, the family of the woman thrashed him black and blue. However, the miscreant escaped from them and fled away.

Meanwhile, the woman's family lodged a complaint against the accused. A case was registered by the police and are investigating.