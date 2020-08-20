Man deserts wife three days after marriage in Hyderabad

A 33-year-old man married a woman five years after being in a relationship and deserted her three days after the marriage. The incident occurred under LB Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

Pavan (33), a resident of Nagarjuna colony in Champapet was working in a software firm in Bengaluru. He befriended a woman in 2015 who also his relative. Later, the duo entered into a relationship and Pavan took her to Bengaluru along with him in 2017.

The woman in her complaint stated that they both got married in 2017 and Pavan had taken her Ooty for honeymoon. On their return, Pavan told her that his parents had not accepted their marriage and deserted her.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case and took the accused into custody. He was sent to judicial remand.