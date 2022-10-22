Man held for supplying fake edn certificates to job aspirants
Highlights
- Police conduct raids at Academy Educational Society in Jagtial town
- Seizes a few documents and certificates of different universities
Jagtial: Responding to fake certificates allegations, the police conducted searches in the Student Academy Educational Society in Jagtial town on Friday night and seized a few documents.
Following allegations of supplying fake educational certificates to job aspirants, the Nalgonda police carried out the search in the academy and seized a few documents and certificates of different universities.
The academy owner Khaleel was also taken into custody.
