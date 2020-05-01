Man slits daughter's throat in Sangareddy over financial trouble

A man slit his four-year-old daughter's throat with a knife in Gongulur village of Pulkal mandal in Sangareddy. The deceased was identified as Avanthika (4).

Avanthika is the youngest of three children of Jeevan. According to the locals, Jeevan is learned to have been suffering from financial constraints and killed his daughter in a state of helplessness.

Jeevan, a daily wager was unable to find the work due to the lockdown which resulted in an increase in financial problems. Depressed over it, he killed his daughter when she was asleep.

On Thursday, a man killed his son after being fed up with the harassment here at Vennampally village of Kalwasrirampur mandal in Peddapalli district. The victim, Rahul who is addicted to alcohol is said to have been harassing his father for money to consume alcohol.

Unable to bear the harassment, the man beat up his son with an iron pipe on his head. Rahul sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.