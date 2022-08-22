  • Menu
Man slits his own wrist at Kukatpally Court, reason unknown

Highlights

In a shocking incident, a man, who was yet to be identified, allegedly slit his wrist in the Kukatpally Court on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the man walked into the advocate's hall in the premises of the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court Kukatpally at Miyapur and using a blade, slit his wrist. On seeing this, the advocates immediately informed the local police and rushed the man to hospital.

The police said his condition was out of danger. Investigation is on.

