Many BRS leaders switch to Congress

In a significant political shift, the Congress party led by Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy inducted 300 local leaders from BRS into its fold.
Mahabubnagar: In a significant political shift, the Congress party led by Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy inducted 300 local leaders from BRS into its fold. He said he would extend all support to those who helped him win in the assembly elections. Notable among those who joined the party include Kaveramma Peta Ward 1 councillor Feh Meena Naz and a senior BRS leader Sheikh Baba and others.
MLA Reddy emphasised the importance of integrity and commitment among the party members. He expressed that while he had previously stated the Congress party would not welcome members from other parties, the party would keep its doors open to those with good character who refrain from engaging in illegal activities. He expressed gratitude to those workers who worked diligently for the victory of the party.
He urged NHAI officials to expedite road work from the Ambedkar statue to Signal Gadda, stating that if the work is not completed in 30 days, he and former Chairman of Sangeet NatakAkademi, Badmi Kumar, would undertake a protest on Nov 14.