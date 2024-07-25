Many in Karimnagar give thumbs up to Union budget

Karimnagar : Many expressed their views on the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the seventh time with nine priority items.

Mavuram Mallikarjuna Reddy, a farmer from Pedda Kurumapalli in Choppadandi mandal told The Hans India that the previous budget was Rs 1,25,000 crore and now it increased to Rs 1,52, 000 crores. It is very auspicious introducing 109 varieties of 32 crops and digital crop survey.



The most important thing to do is to encourage a million people to do natural farming in the next two years. It is very happy because the health of the earth, the environment, and the health of man are possible only through a natural agriculture.



Measures like 10000 bio research centres are being set up, rural infrastructure will be increased with Rs 266000 crores, as well as agri start ups, cash incentive of Rs 5000 per month to agri students will be very useful for the farmers, he said.



Dr. T Lavanya, Associate Professor of Commerce Govt. Degree College for Women (A), Karimnagar speaking to The Hans India said the Union Budget 2024-25 identified 9 priorities and is focused on employment, skilling, MSMEs and financial initiatives for the middle class.



The budget focused on job creation and boosting consumption, potentially benefitting consumer goods, real estate and auto sector. By extension of PMGKAY scheme, which could benefit women and girls, skilling programs with internship in top companies is a step towards youth employment. Overall this budget mainly focused on Poor, women, youth and farmers.



Chairman of Manair NGO Chintoju Bhaskar said the Central government’s budget has given priority to development and welfare. Allocation of Rs 1.53 lakh crores for agriculture sector will increase in productivity and natural farming. Micro and Medium Enterprises (MSME) credit guarantee scheme, increase in annual income slabs for the benefit of employees and income groups, allocation of funds for youth internship, establishment of hostel for working women, construction of three crore houses for the poor under Awas Yojana, increase of Mudra loan to Rs.20 lakhs, allocation of Rs 2.66 lakh crores for rural development, allocation of Rs.1.48 lakh crores for youth employment, employment and skill development will increase the speed of development of the country, he said.



Ragula Apoorva CA said that the Central government has made changes in the new tax system. From zero to Rs. 3 lakhs, the tax is zero, from Rs 3-7 lakh 5 percent tax, from Rs. 7-10 lakhs 10 percent tax, 15 percent tax between Rs.10-12 lakhs, Rs.12-15 lakhs 20 percent tax, 30 percent tax above Rs.15 lakhs. Rs.17,500 tax will be saved under the new system.

