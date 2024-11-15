Maoist Leader Manjula Surrenders in Warangal, Receives ₹20 Lakh Reward

Warangal: Kode Manjula alias Nirmala, a key leader of the Maoist Communist Party, surrendered to the police in Warangal on Thursday due to health issues, ending her 30-year involvement in the insurgency. She was a member of the Maoist Special Zonal Committee and had been a prominent figure in the armed movement for decades. Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha presented her with the ₹20 lakh reward that had been offered for her capture.

Manjula, originally from Budhravupet village in Warangal, joined the People's War Group (PWG) in 1994 at the age of 15, inspired by her family's ties to the movement. Her father was a sympathizer, and her brothers, both of whom were Maoist commanders, were killed in encounters with police. Over the years, Manjula held various leadership positions, including Deputy Commander in Mahadevpur and Area Secretary in Dandakaranya. She was also part of the Maoist political education team and led medical units.

Despite her active role, Manjula's health deteriorated after contracting COVID-19 in 2021, and she faced multiple health complications. Unable to continue in the armed struggle, she chose to surrender. Her decision marks the end of an era for the Maoist movement in the region.

Manjula’s surrender is seen as a significant blow to the insurgent group, with authorities hopeful that it will encourage others to reconsider their involvement. Her voluntary surrender highlights both the challenges faced by long-time insurgents and the ongoing efforts by police to dismantle the Maoist network in Telangana.