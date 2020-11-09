Margadarshak certification programme concludes

Ranga Reddy: The first batch of RKSC Margadarshak came to an end and the Margadarshaks received certification after completing the virtual training provided by Rachakonda Police and Rachakonda Security Council on Sunday.

A team of 159 Margadarshaks were nurtured by various subject experts and mentors to work towards safe and secured well-being of the women and society at large.

On this occasion, Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat extended a warm welcome to all the newly-certified Margadarshaks and spoke about the crucial role a Margadarshak would play and the responsibilities they carry. He also reiterated the purpose and objective of the programme and said that they are the eyes and ears of the police. He acknowledged them as extended family of the governance.

Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also congratulated Mahesh Bhagwat for being in the forefront in taking up the women and children issues. He also called Bhagwat a role model for police officers and said that the Margadarshaks are the first responders, a bridge between the police and victims and requested them to be empathetic, calm and pay attention to every minute detail. He also insisted on maintenance of appropriate records of all cases that get reported, immaterial of the magnitude of the issue.

Rachakonda Additional Commissioner of police Sudheer Babu acknowledged the event as a passing out parade and advised the participants to be cognizant of their empowerment to reach out the needy. He further appealed the Margadarshak to be more compassionate and empathic to the victims and stand by them to build their morale and confidence during distress.

Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha Murthy, touched upon the topics covered during the training and reiterated the importance of mentorship and handholding required during the crucial period.

She Teams ADCP Saleema, NASSCOM Telangana regional chairperson Mamata Vegunta, mentor and advisor for RKSC Women's forum Vishnu Priya, guest speakers HYSEA IT and ITES president Bharani Arol, SCSC Secretary Krishna Yedula, General Secretary RKSC Sathish Vadlamani also participated in the programme.