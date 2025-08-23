Marwari ‘Go Back’ Slogans a Conspiracy to Divide Society: Ex-BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy

Gadwal: Former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy has strongly condemned the recent trend of raising “Marwari Go Back” slogans in Telangana, calling it a conspiracy against national unity aimed at dividing people on caste lines.

Addressing the media in Ayija after being briefly detained by the local police while preparing to participate in the BJP’s “Hyderabad Secretariat Siege” program, Ramachandra Reddy said the movement against Marwaris was being promoted with malicious intent.

He explained that Marwaris have been an integral part of Telangana’s economy for decades.

“When the Chief Minister himself goes abroad asking foreign investors to put money in Telangana, those investors naturally take their profits back to their countries. But Marwaris live here, earn here, pay taxes here, spend here, and directly contribute to the state’s GDP. Whether in good or bad times, they remain here. Branding them as outsiders and raising ‘Go Back’ slogans is nothing but an anti-national conspiracy,” he said.

Ramachandra Reddy further criticized the Telangana government for its silence over the issue:

“It is shocking that despite such provocative movements against Marwaris, the Chief Minister has not uttered a single word. Not just Marwaris, recently there have been derogatory remarks against Arya Vysyas, Brahmins, Reddys, and many other communities. These are anti-national activities, and the CM must respond immediately.”

He also pointed out that traditional caste-based occupations once held by communities such as Dalits, Nayibrahmins, Gollas, Chakalis, Vadras, Darjis, Kamsalis, Vadderas, Kummaris, and Gandlas have declined—not because of Marwaris, but due to technological change, urbanization, mechanization, and the lure of modern education and jobs.

Assuring full support to the Marwari community, Ramachandra Reddy declared that the BJP will always stand by them. At the same time, he demanded strict action against Rohingyas and other groups who, while living in India, speak against the nation.

The meeting in Ayija was attended by Ayija Town & Mandal Presidents Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Gopalakrishna, along with several party leaders and members including Madan, Venkatesh Yadav, Rajashekhar, Lakshman Goud, Bellamkonda Nagaraju, Lakshmanachari, Raghu, Narasimhulu, Venkatesh, Anji, Raju, Shankar, Veeresh, and U. Timmappa.