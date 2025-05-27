Massive Rally Led by Basu Hanumanthu Naidu as Gadwal Leaders Join BRS in Presence of KTR

Gadwal: In a significant political development, Gadwal constituency BRS party in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu led a grand rally of political leaders from various parties who are set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of senior BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR).

The rally began today from Krishnaveni Chowk in Gadwal town, where Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, accompanied by leaders from different political backgrounds, paid floral tributes to the statues of Jyotirao Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The leaders laid garlands as a mark of respect, symbolizing their commitment to social justice and inclusive politics.

From there, a massive convoy, consisting of party workers, supporters, and vehicles, set out toward Hyderabad’s Telangana Bhavan — the official headquarters of the BRS party. The convoy reflects the strength and unity of the cadre, as well as the growing support for BRS in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu emphasized that the BRS party stands as the true protector of Telangana, referring to it as “Sri Rama Raksha” — a divine shield for the state. He further stated that the party continues to uphold the values of leaders like Phule and Ambedkar, focusing on empowerment, equality, and development.

The leaders joining the BRS are expected to formally take party membership in the presence of KTR at Telangana Bhavan, marking a key moment in Gadwal's political landscape. The event is seen as a major boost for the BRS in the lead-up to local elections, consolidating its influence in the constituency.

Political analysts observe that the inclusion of leaders from other parties into BRS signifies a shifting momentum in Gadwal, with Basu Hanumanthu Naidu playing a central role in strengthening the party's grassroots presence.