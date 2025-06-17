MBNR health dept on high alert as snake and insect attacks rise

Mahabubnagar: With the arrival of monsoon, the district is witnessing a surge in snake and insect bite cases, prompting health officials to issue a district-wide alert. Snakes seeking dry ground are slithering closer to human settlements, while venomous insects are thriving in damp conditions and stagnant water around trees, bushes, and farm fields. This shift in habitat is making villages and farmlands especially vulnerable. Health officials warn that such bites can turn fatal if not treated on time. District Health and Medical Officer (DH&MO) Dr Krishna has appealed to residents to be alert during the rainy season and not to ignore any bite incidents. He said that all Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Area Hospitals in Mahabubnagar district have been instructed to remain fully equipped and ready to handle snakebite emergencies without delay.

He also urged local communities to spread awareness about the risks and take preventive measures like maintaining cleanliness around homes and agricultural lands to prevent the entry of snakes and harmful insects. In the Mahabubnagar district, it’s estimated that 150 to 170 snakebite and insect bite cases are registered annually across 76 primary healthcare centres (PHCs). Even though there have been snake related deaths in villages they have mostly gone under reported. It is estimated for every 300 snake bite cases two deaths are reported every year. In Telangana during past one year, 2,467 snake bite cases have been registered but no deaths reported in 2024-25.

As per the Central Bureau of Health Investigation (CBHI) reports (2016-2020), the average annual frequency of snakebite cases in India is around three lakhs and about 2,000 deaths occur due to snakebite envenoming.

“Time is critical. The first two hours can decide life or death in snakebite cases,” a government doctor said.

“Every year, thousands across India die due to snake and insect bites. Venom from snakes, centipedes, bees, scorpions, and ants can lead to symptoms like slowed heartbeat, vomiting, difficulty in breathing, constipation, and in severe cases, unconsciousness and blackening of the skin near the bite site,” said the doctor.