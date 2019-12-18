Medak: Inculcate good citizen values, teachers told

Medak: District Collector Dharma Reddy said a positive change in the minds of student is possible through quality instruction in all schools, which will in turn help the nation prosper. He was speaking at a training programme conducted for the teachers of Medak, Papannapet, Haveli Ghanapuram mandals, here on Tuesday.

The Collector urged that teachers should use all their caliber to turn students into good citizens. He opined that the society would suffer if education system did not function at its optimum level. DEO Rajesh, MEOs Mohanraju, Nilakantham along with resource person Ramesh, master trainers and teachers were present.