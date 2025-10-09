Mega health camp held in Shamshabad

Live
Highlights
RANGAREDDY: As part of the yearly celebration of the birth anniversary of Hazrath Amanullah Shah Quadri Rahmatullah Alae, a mega health camp was organized by the management committee of the Dargah committee on Wednesday to facilitate the poor rural folk at Hameedullah Nagar, Shamshabad.
Poor people, regardless of religious background, turned up to benefit from the facility offered by the Management Committee supervised by the Mutawali Qari Mohammed Mahboob Quadri Ali Gilani. The health camp went on the whole day on Wednesday and offered a wide range of diagnostic facilities for the rural folk.
