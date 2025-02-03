Membership prog Canara Crest unveiled

Nizamabad: Canara Bank launched a new membership programme called Canara Crest in the district centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the bank’s Nizamabad District Divisional Manager Pradeep Vasant Thorat said, “In today’s evolving market dynamics, customer expectations are changing rapidly and banks are facing pressure to provide these exceptional values and personalized services. Accordingly, Canara Bank has launched this programme in line with the ideas of Canara Bank MD & CEO Satyanarayana Raju to improve the service experience of Canara Bank customers.”

As part of this, the regional office held a meeting with 150 customers eligible for the Canara Crest scheme from various branches.