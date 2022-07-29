Memo issued to 3 employees failing to attend KTR's b'day prog in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A memo was issued to three employees by Bellampally Municipal Commissioner of Mancherial District for not attending the birthday celebrations of Telangana MA&UD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao.

On the occasion of KTR's birthday which was held on July 24th, a programme was conducted at the Government hospital, Bellampalli. A WhatsApp Message was sent to all the office staff informing them to attend the programme.

According to the office of the Municipal Council, the message was ignored and three employees didn't attend the programme.

T Rajeswari (Senior Assistant), Punnam Chander (Junior Assistant), and Mohan (System Manager) were issued memos.