Metro commuters bristle against parking fees, stage dharna
Daily passengers rage against parking fees that are more than the ticket fare, and demand their immediate withdrawal
Hyderabad: Daily Metro commuters staged a dharna at Nagole Metro Station on Wednesday demanding to remove the parking fee charges.
This issue came into limelight after L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has planned to introduce parking fees at Nagole Metro Station and Miyapur Metro Station and a hoarding was hung on the metro premises regarding the parking charges. The sudden change has sparked outrage among the passengers, leading to heated confrontations with parking attendants and the Hyderabad metro staff. However, new parking fees were introduced without prior notice, with charges ranging from Rs 10 for two hours of bike parking to Rs 120 for up to 12 hours of car parking. The imposition of these charges has left many regular commuters disgruntled, especially those rushing to catch the metro for work.
“Without any notice, metro officials have planned to introduce parking fees at Metro stations. This is unfair. We’ve been using this free parking for years, and also car parking cost is more than the ticket fare,” said a daily commuter.
“What is the reason for charging parking fees on government land? It will be better if metro officials withdraw the plan,” said another passenger.