MI Secunderabad JALSA night rocks Hyderabad with Dandiya and Garba

Hyderabad: Loud drumbeats, the rhythmic tapping of dandiya sticks, people immersed in music and dancing, colourful traditional attires and tasty food made MI Secunderabad JALSA night a gripping, festive show. Hyderabad rocked to mesmerizing drumbeats of the Dandiya King, Naitik Nagda.



Approximately 3,000 people, including MI members, their families, friends, and other special invitees, participated in the grand garba and dandiya extravaganza on October 1 at HITEX Exhibition Centre. With its traditional setting, unmatched fanfare, and mesmerizing decorations, JALSA-The Dandiya Raas has become a coveted event in Hyderabad Navratri Calendar.

The event was organised in association with JITO Hyderabad and Hinduja Housing Finance, SHREE TMT, Urban Rise were the key sponsors.