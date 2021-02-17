Micro-sculptor’s magic: KCR in eye of a needle

Warangal: Renowned micro sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar has come up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's wax-made statue that fitted in the eye of a needle, commemorating the latter's birthday on Wednesday (February 17). It may be noted here that the 46-year-old Ajay, a goldsmith by profession, has the habit of producing miniature wonders on special occasions.

Ajay is the winner of 'Art in a Capsule' competition organised by the ACG Group among 80 miniature works of art entries from around the world across. He is one of the five finalists in the sculpture category in Global Art Awards Shanghai-2020, China, an international competition organised by Global Art Agency in November 2020.

This time around, he came up with the wax-made statue of KCR measuring a height of 1.02 mm and width of 0.25 mm. Although it's difficult to see with a naked eye, under microscope one can see clearly the face and other physical features of KCR, who is seen waving his hand. KCR's attire – all white outfit, and pink kanduva (scarves) draped around his shoulders, black shoes and a wristwatch can be clearly seen under the microscope.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ajay said, "It took me several hours spread in nearly 46 days to sculpt KCR's statue."

Ajay has much such miniscule artistry to his credit in the past. The wax-made statues portraying Dandi March inserted in the eye of a needle depicting Mahatma Gandhi walking with a stick in hand while seven other freedom fighters following him has found a place in the prestigious National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) Project at Dandi in Navsari district of Gujarat.

This apart, he sculpted miniscule figurines of several dignitaries such as AB Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao, Narendra Modi and Prof. Jayashankar. He figured in the Limca Book of Records no less five times for his amazing creations.