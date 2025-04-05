Live
- HM Shah to review anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh today
- PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka
- Stand-Up India scheme sanctions record Rs 61,020 crore worth loans: Centre
- Minister calls for innovation in mining sector
- Clarity on KPCC prez post once CM returns from Delhi: Minister
- BBMP chief directs officials to do field work
- MLC seat is not an unemployment benefit: DKS
- HC nullifies case against man who married minor orphan
- BJP minority cell leader alleges threat to life
- Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami & Navami Dates, Kanya Puja Timings, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
MIM and BJP Set to Contest Hyderabad Local Body MLC Elections
The Hyderabad local body MLC elections are gearing up for a competitive showdown, with the Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM) and the Bharatiya...
The Hyderabad local body MLC elections are gearing up for a competitive showdown, with the Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announcing their candidates. On Friday, MIM nominated Mirza Riaz ul Hasan Effendi, while senior BJP leader Dr. N. Gautam Rao is set to represent the BJP in this crucial electoral battle.
The elections will be decided by a total of 112 voters from the Hyderabad area. This group comprises 81 corporators and 29 ex-officio members, making for a diverse electorate that reflects the local political landscape.
With both parties gearing up for the polls, the stage is set for an interesting contest that could have significant implications for local governance in Hyderabad. As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on campaign strategies and voter mobilization efforts from both the MIM and the BJP.