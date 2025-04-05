MIM and BJP Set to Contest Hyderabad Local Body MLC Elections

The Hyderabad local body MLC elections are gearing up for a competitive showdown, with the Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (MIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announcing their candidates. On Friday, MIM nominated Mirza Riaz ul Hasan Effendi, while senior BJP leader Dr. N. Gautam Rao is set to represent the BJP in this crucial electoral battle.

The elections will be decided by a total of 112 voters from the Hyderabad area. This group comprises 81 corporators and 29 ex-officio members, making for a diverse electorate that reflects the local political landscape.

With both parties gearing up for the polls, the stage is set for an interesting contest that could have significant implications for local governance in Hyderabad. As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on campaign strategies and voter mobilization efforts from both the MIM and the BJP.