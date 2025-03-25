MIM raises concern over minority scholarships misuse

Hyderabad : AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi questioned the State government about the progress of the CID probe into Wakf properties.

Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on the demand for grants, he also demanded that the state government implement a Minorities sub-plan and a BC sub-plan. He reminded the Congress government that these were assurances made in its election manifesto. Referring to budget from past two financial years, Akbar pointed out that funds allocated for various underprivileged sections were either not being released or, if released, were not being utilised. The Chandrayangutta MLA urged the state government to increase the number of employees in the Minorities welfare department for proper implementation of schemes.

On overseas scholarships, Akbar claimed that people living in large houses, owning cars and multiple motorbikes were availing themselves of scholarship schemes. He also suggested that overseas scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh should be granted to those who would be able to return to India after completing their education. Additionally, he proposed creating an account for beneficiaries to repay the amount after a certain period following their studies. Appreciating the MIM floor leader’s suggestion, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu acknowledged that well-off individuals benefiting from such schemes was a concerning issue, urging all parties to unite in addressing it. He further stated that whether it was the identification of beneficiaries for housing schemes, pensions, or any other welfare initiatives, ensuring that aid reached the poorest of the poor was essential.

The MLA urged that the police department take stern action against the parents for allowing the minors to ride the bikes. Akbaruddin Owaisi said minors aged between 12 to 14 years were riding bikes and the police were not taking any action against them. It was high time the practice was discouraged in the city, and parents should also be booked for allowing their children to ride the bikes, he added.