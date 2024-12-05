Mineral Water Lacks Minerals, Mission Bhagiratha Water is Rich in Them - DE Hema Latha

Live
Nagar Kurnool: In Nadimpalli village, Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district, Praja Palana Vijayotsavam was celebrated under the aegis of Mission Bhagiratha. Chief Guest Hema Latha, Mission Bhagiratha Intra DE, emphasized the program’s goal of providing safe drinking water to every household.
She highlighted that Mission Bhagiratha water contains balanced minerals and urged everyone to use it. She advised maintaining cleanliness around water tanks, adding bleaching powder as needed, and ensuring borewell surroundings remain litter-free. Comparing it to mineral water, she pointed out that Mission Bhagiratha water is enriched with essential minerals, which are absent in typical bottled mineral water.
Hema Latha encouraged villagers to make the best use of Mission Bhagiratha water for a healthier lifestyle. The event saw active participation from Mission Bhagiratha AEEs and other staff members.