Minister directs officials to take up temple beautification works

Hyderabad: State Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday directed the officials to take up the development works in the famous temples of the state carefully without disturbing the beauty of the temples and the uniqueness of the area and without damaging the historical monuments.



The Minister had a review meeting with the officials of the Endowments Department in the Secretariat on the progress of the development of Keesaragutta Ramalingeswara Swamy, Yadadri Temple under, the master plan for the development of Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple, and the creation of facilities in various temples.

The Minister said that the work undertaken for the progress of temples should be done in coordination with the departments of Forest, Endowments, Tourism, Culture, R&B, Panchayat Raj and others to ensure that there were no obstacles. She said that the construction of the Vedic school at Yadagirigutta would be started after the submission of the report of the monitoring committee formed under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the department on the work of gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram of the Yadagirigutta sanctum.

Surekha announced that under the auspices of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, under the chairmanship of Govinda Hari, the Vedic school will be constructed on 20 acres in Raigiri at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore. She said that the new Annadana Satram will be started soon.