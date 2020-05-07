Minister G Jagadish Reddy reviews paddy procurement in Suraypet

Suraypet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the government became a role model to the country by providing all facilities to all sections of people during the lockdown. Along with District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, he reviewed the status of corona and paddy procurement in the district at a meeting at the district Collectorate here on Thursday.

Later he participated in the distribution rice, essential commodities to Asha workers and health staff in separate programmes held in Suryapet and Atmakur (S) mandals in Suryapet constituency.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appreciated the services of municipal staff in controlling coronavirus in Suryapet and the services of various NGOs and political leaders for supporting the poor in this hour of need.

Later, he launched advanced technology-based hypo chloride spraying machine at municipal office here.