Minister inaugurates Annadanam service at Dharmapuri Temple during Brahmotsavam

Karimnagar:Ministerfor SC, ST and Minority Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the Annadanam (free meal distribution) programme at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple during the ongoing Brahmotsavam celebrations. District Collector B. Satya Prasad accompanied him at the event. The Minister formally launched the Annadanam service within the temple premises, received the sacred prasadam and personally served food to devotees. Addressing officials, he described Annadanam as the greatest of all charities and directed the authorities to ensure that quality and hygienic food was provided to pilgrims.

He instructed officials to maintain cleanliness and discipline at the Annadanam venue and to put in place adequate arrangements to prevent inconvenience to devotees. Stressing the need for proper facilities, he called for sufficient drinking water and appropriate seating arrangements. He appreciated the volunteers participating in the service and urged all departments to coordinate effectively for the smooth and successful conduct of the Brahmotsavams.

The Minister also reviewed security arrangements within the temple premises and directed officials to ensure that medical camps and sanitation measures functioned efficiently.

In view of the anticipated heavy rush of devotees, he suggested suitable traffic regulation measures to manage the inflow of pilgrims. He reiterated that the government was committed to providing improved facilities to devotees visiting the temple.

Appealing to the public, he urged devotees to have darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, partake in the Annadanam and seek divine blessings.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector B. Satya Prasad stated that the district administration was extending full support for the successful conduct of the Brahmotsavam at Dharmapuri.

He observed that the temple held unique spiritual significance in the district and expressed hope that the festivities would continue in an organised and orderly manner.