Live
- Snapdragon plan to bring Manchester United on India tour
- Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony
- Jaya Bachchan again objects to 'Amitabh' in her name
- Adani Energy Solutions raises Rs 8,373 crore via QIP, largest in India's power sector
- Over 89 lakh houses under PMAY scheme for urban poor allotted to women
- BSF on high alert along Indo-Bangla border amid turmoil in B'desh
- Boost Your Breastfeeding Journey: Essential Nutrition Tips for a Healthy Milk Supply
- Socialite Nekkanti Shreedevi Chowdary inaugurates Pratha and Jhauhari expo at Jubilee hills
- Paris Olympics: Kiran Pahal finishes 7th in 400m Heat 5, to try her luck in repechage
- Farmers shot during Cong rule, Digvijaya Singh's hands stained with blood: Shivraj Chouhan
Just In
Minister Jupally Emphasizes Quality Education and Meals for KGBV Students
Strict Actions to be Taken Against Negligence
Nagarkurnool: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stressed the importance of providing quality education and nutritious meals to students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The Minister took serious note of the recent food poisoning incident at Pentlavelli KGBV, which left several students ill. In response, he conducted an awareness seminar at a function hall in Kollapur constituency, involving KGBV students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and other officials.
Minister Jupally directed officials to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future and warned that negligence would not be tolerated. He instructed that any lapses from officials or agencies supplying rice, pulses, vegetables, and other cooking materials would result in severe action.
He emphasized the need to provide not just academic education but also personal development, encouraging students in sports, arts, and crafts. Minister Jupally urged teachers and staff to care for the students as they would their own children, ensuring they face no undue pressure. He mandated that clean, nutritious food should be provided according to government menus and stressed maintaining cleanliness to prevent seasonal diseases.
The Minister assured that funds allocated for constituency development would be used to improve facilities in schools and hostels. He expressed his displeasure over the supply of contaminated water, infested rice, and spoiled vegetables and demanded action against the responsible agencies. He suggested setting up water purification and testing facilities, with plans to establish RO plants where necessary.
Minister Jupally also inquired about the facilities in the hostels, including the availability of safe drinking water and books in the library. He encouraged students to aim high and emphasized that education is a continuous process that should benefit society.
He assured students that they could directly contact him or the District Collector in case of any issues, providing them with his contact number.
Collector Badavath Santosh, education department officials, and teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the program.