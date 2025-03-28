Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Advocates for Inclusion of 'Gor Boli' in 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution

Mahabubnagar: Telangana’s Minister for Excise, Tourism, and Culture, Jupally Krishna Rao, has strongly advocated for the inclusion of ‘Gor Boli,’ the language of the Banjaras and Lambadas, in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, the Minister emphasized the cultural and traditional significance of 'Gor Boli' and called for its formal recognition at the national level.

Highlighting the historical and linguistic richness of the language, Rao stated that 'Gor Boli' is deeply rooted in the identity of the Banjara and Lambada communities. “This is not just a language; it represents a unique heritage that has been preserved for centuries,” he said. Despite its widespread use across multiple states, Gor Boli has yet to receive official status, prompting the need for its inclusion in the constitutional framework.

Rao traced the Banjaras' historical journey from the Mewadi region of Rajasthan to various parts of India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and several other states. He pointed out their significant contributions to trade, commerce, and cultural preservation. The Minister also highlighted their distinctive attire, jewelry, and traditional dance forms as symbols of their rich heritage.

He further underscored the spiritual and religious traditions of the Banjara community, noting their worship of Goddess Sitala Bhavani and the celebration of major festivals such as Tej (Moolakala festival). The Minister paid tribute to Saint Sevalal Maharaj, a revered figure among Banjaras, emphasizing his role in guiding the community toward self-respect and cultural preservation.

“Recognizing 'Gor Boli' is essential to safeguarding the linguistic diversity of our nation,” Rao asserted. He reminded the Assembly of India’s constitutional commitment to preserving indigenous languages and called for swift action in granting official status to Gor Boli. “Just as other languages have found a place in the Eighth Schedule, Gor Boli deserves the same recognition for the millions who speak it across the country,” he added.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is working to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of its people. Rao urged the Government of India to take immediate steps toward the constitutional inclusion of Gor Boli, ensuring its survival for future generations.

The resolution, put forth by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, marks a significant step in acknowledging the linguistic and cultural identity of the Banjara and Lambada communities. If accepted, this move would reinforce India’s rich tradition of celebrating its diverse languages and cultures.