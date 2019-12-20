Minister P Ajay Kumar asks RTC buses to pinpoint reasons for losses

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Thursday asked the TSRTC officials to find out the reasons for losses and give a report on corrective measures to be taken after consulting the staff.

The minister reviewed the day-to-day functioning of RTC with senior officials at Transport Bhavan on Thursday. The minister asked officials to talk to the staff and find out reasons for the losses to the Corporation.

"First the officials should check the departure and arrival of buses then check the maintenance parameters. They should take into consideration the rush of passengers and schedule the buses as per the demand and prepare a comprehensive action plan," said Ajay Kumar.

Focus on rescheduling the services and do not rush buses one after other at once, the minister told the officials. The minister asked the officials to increase the occupancy ratio by taking several measures like stopping the bus whenever a passenger waves hand and also drop wherever they request and also halting the bus for two to three minutes at important traffic junctions.

The minister directed the officials to improve the amenities at bus stations for passengers and also for women conductors in the depots. The minister also reviewed about the cargo services to be started by the Corporation. The officials informed that the cargo model bus would be ready by Monday.

The minister wrote a letter to all the MLAs and MLCs in the State to travel in the RTC buses and support the Corporation if they find any issues. The officials also informed that the uniform of the employees was almost finalised.

He asked the officials to motivate the employees since the occupancy ratio and also revenue have not reached the expected level. Earlier in the day, speaking in a road safety conclave Ajay Kumar stressed on the need to bring awareness on the road safety.

He recalled that he was also affected because of accident. Narrating the incident Ajay said 25 years ago in a ghastly accident, one of his family members died. "Awareness programmes like these can help people to understand better road safety.

We are mandating the transport vehicles to have speed governors in Telangana," said Ajay. He appealed to citizens to utilise the services of TSRTC buses for safe travel.